A public trust organization says a disbarred Nassau County attorney owes it close to $577,000 from a 10-year-old judgment, a case that's set to go before a trial court on Wednesday. Assistant Attorney General Kathryn Blake filed the complaint on behalf of The New York State Lawyers' Fund For Client Protection, a body that's fully financed by the Empire State's legal profession of about 345,000 registered lawyers. Its designed to protect clients from attorney theft.

October 17, 2022, 5:37 PM