A Cobb County State Court jury has awarded $10.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit against an OBGYN practice and other defendants. Laura Shamp anchored the damages to the lives that her client's unborn twins could have lived, had their mother gotten timely treatment. Shamp tried the case with Joshua Silk of Shamp Silk.

February 22, 2023, 1:42 PM