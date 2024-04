News From Law.com

Counsel for New York City Mayor Eric Adams in new court papers called the sexual assault allegations leveled against him "entirely fictious" and said they would move to dismiss the complaint. The mayor is represented in the matter by Corp. Counsel – as he was a city employee at the time of the alleged assault – and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner Alex Spiro.

