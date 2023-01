News From Law.com

Attorneys representing Gregoire Tournant, former chief investment officer at Allianz Global Investors U.S., moved to dismiss his indictment Monday, arguing that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York induced Tournant's former attorneys to share privileged information and "betray" him to the government.

Banking & Financial Services

January 30, 2023, 4:49 PM