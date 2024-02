News From Law.com

Kaplan Hecker & Fink partner Sean Hecker, who represents global law firm Dechert in a RICO lawsuit filed by aviation entrepreneur Farhad Azima, on Thursday urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Willis of the Southern District of New York to dismiss the complaint, arguing that it employed a "somewhat outrageous" theory outside the bounds of RICO.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 08, 2024, 5:21 PM

nature of claim: /