U.S. Magistrate Judge Taryn Merkl of the Eastern District of New York on Monday invited attorneys for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and women who have accused Cuomo of sexual assault to appear at a conference to address ongoing discovery issues related to Cuomo's subpoenas of the women, most of whom are non-parties to the suit.

New York

September 11, 2023, 5:58 PM

