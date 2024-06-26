Lawyers Face Shifting Landscape on Reverse Discrimination Cl...

News From Law.com

Last June, a federal jury in Camden New Jersey said a white Starbucks manager had been scapegoated in a racially-charged and widely publicized incident, and determined that the coffee mega-chain needed to pay its former employee $25.6 million for the way it had treated her. In the year since the verdict, numerous new reverse discrimination suits have been filed, leaving litigators and clients to face an uncertain landscape. Several attorneys have said that location may play an outsized role in reverse-discrimination cases, in large part because jurors in more politically progressive or urban areas may be less sympathetic to a claim than a politically conservative juror from a rural area. The interplay between state and federal courts appears to be significant as well. ‘The different venues may play a role in where an employee’s attorney may want to file suit, even within a particular state,” said Kerri Wright, co-chair of Porzio, Bromberg & Newman’s employment team, noting how federal juries pull from larger regions compared to state courts.

Connecticut

June 26, 2024, 5:01 PM