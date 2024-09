News From Law.com

After over a year since the U.S. Federal Reserve last hiked interest rates, it's widely expected that large cap M&A deals will pick back up if the Fed cuts interest rates. So far this year, the number of M&A deals are down 25%, according to a report from Pitchbook. Some transactional practices have sidestepped any slowdown by netting middle market deals, but large cap M&A activity is expected to pick back up at some point before the year ends.

September 16, 2024, 3:19 PM