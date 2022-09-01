Lawyers: Eastman Advised to Plead Fifth in Ga. Probe | Law.c...

News From Law.com

Lawyers for John Eastman, a lead architect of some of Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, said Wednesday they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal election interference in Georgia. Charles Burnham and Harvey Silverglate confirmed in a statement that Eastman had appeared before the panel in Fulton County, complying with a summons from the district attorney.

District of Columbia

September 01, 2022, 12:51 PM