In July a new day will dawn for the legal rights and duties of domestic workers and their employers. In January, Gov. Phil Murphy signed the New Jersey Domestic Worker Bill of Rights. This law, part of a national movement by the National Domestic Workers Alliance to provide legal protections to nannies, caregivers, cleaners and gardeners, will make significant adjustments in one of the least regulated segments of the employment and household economy.

March 08, 2024, 12:41 PM

