Lawyers Clash About Combining FTX Cases: Theres Going to Be ...

Lawyers clashed on Thursday before the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation about whether to coordinate nearly two dozen lawsuits filed over the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Plaintiffs lawyers disagreed over whether a multidistrict litigation docket was necessary and, if so, whether it should go to Florida or California. Many of the defendants, which include venture capital and accounting firms, supported combining the cases, but celebrities named as "brand ambassadors" did not.

Banking & Financial Services

May 26, 2023, 5:24 PM

