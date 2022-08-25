Lawyers Choose Sides—In Move That Could Derail Settlements...

News From Law.com

Class action settlements reached in multidistrict litigation over 2021 recalls of benzene-containing consumer products, like deodorant and sunscreen, are under attack from both famed objector lawyer Ted Frank and other plaintiffs lawyers, who claim they were left out of the negotiations. In cases against Procter & Gamble, plaintiffs lawyer Ruben Honik has opposed a "fire-sale" settlement. Frank, meanwhile, objected to the Johnson & Johnson deal, which he called a "coupon" settlement.

August 25, 2022, 6:45 PM