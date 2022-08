News From Law.com

Official immunity afforded to law enforcement is again coming under fire before the Georgia Court of Appeals—and this time it stings. A DeKalb County Schools resource officer is in the hot seat following accusations he pepper-sprayed a high school student in 2018 and then delayed rendering her aid. Now counsel for the former student are challenging official immunity afforded to the officer by the DeKalb County State Court.

Education

August 11, 2022, 1:05 PM