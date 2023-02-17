Lawyers Call Out Florida Supreme Court for Dismantling Diver...

News From Law.com

The president of a South Florida lawyers' association called for the Florida Supreme Court to reinstate its nearly 20-year-old diversity committee—which it disbanded from providing training for judges—as an essential step toward fairness and justice in Sunshine State courts. Ernest L. Chang, the president of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, said there will not be fairness in state courts unless the judiciary is "consistently and intentionally educated about diversity, fairness, and inclusion."

Government

February 17, 2023, 1:48 PM