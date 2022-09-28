Lawyers Call on Governor to Suspend Sheriff Charged for Grop...

News From Law.com

She's known nationally as a famous TV judge and locally as the former chief judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit. But instead of serving justice Wednesday, Judge Glenda Hatchett sought justice following an alleged sexual assault at the hands of a Middle Georgia sheriff. "Judge Glenda Hatchett is devastated by this traumatic experience, and it has impacted her life personally and professionally," read a statement issued by Davis Bozeman Johnson Law in Decatur. "Sheriff [Kristopher] Coody's blatant disrespect and regard for this woman is unacceptable."

Georgia

September 28, 2022, 2:09 PM