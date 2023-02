News From Law.com International

U.K. based litigation boutique Milberg London is advising on the claimant side of a collective action against Sony PlayStation, brought forward by Alex Neill in 2022. The claim, though set to achieve a potential total payout of £5 billion, could mean a significant salary for the representative claimant and lawyers involved, with little money left to pay all other claimants.

February 15, 2023, 6:39 AM