In the course of a representation, lawyers are often looked to—by opposing parties, by courts or even by the media—to represent their clients and provide their clients' positions on legal and factual issues. Because lawyers generally act as their clients' agents, their statements can be legally binding on clients. This issue recently received press when it was reported that former President Donald Trump's lawyers did not request a jury trial on his behalf.

Georgia

October 09, 2023, 10:25 AM

