Lawyers Are Watching These Texas Cases Calendared for 2024 |...

The Texas Supreme Court will be back in session for oral arguments next week and in the first month of 2024 has set 14 cases for hearings. The more closely watched cases include "State of Texas v. Loe," the challenge to the state ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors; "USAA Cas. Ins. v. Letot," an auto insurer's appeal to a certified class action; and "Public Utility Commission of Texas v. Luminant Energy," which raises the most controversial issues to arise from the 2021 Winter Storm Uri: did the PUC exceed its authority by twice directing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to affix electricity prices at $9,000/MWh, and did the court of appeals have the power, two years later, to unwind transactions with final settlement prices based on those expired directives.

Government

January 02, 2024, 2:53 PM

