Lawyers Are Watching as Texas High Court Weighs Standards fo...

A host of stakeholders on either side of the issue of jury awards for noneconomic damages are focused on a Texas Supreme Court case to be heard Tuesday. Gregory v. Chohan, a lawsuit coming from the Fifth District Court of Appeals in Dallas, has personal injury trial attorneys concerned the court may step into an issue it has left to the lower courts of appeal for generations. Ten amicus curiae briefs have been filed to offer the court points of view on the significance of the issue.

January 30, 2023, 3:06 PM