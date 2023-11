News From Law.com

A Fulton County State Court judge has rejected a plaintiff firm's request for a contingency-fee-based award of attorney fees under Georgia's offer-of-settlement statute. After taking issue with Brodhead Law's approach used to calculate its seven-figure request, Judge John R. Mather opted to adopt defense counsel Webb Daniel Friedlander's "reasonable hours and rate" proposal and award plaintiff counsel just over $424,000.

November 09, 2023, 11:01 AM

