Lawyers Are Using Addictive Substance to Improve Their Edgeâ...

As wrongful-death claims linked to Kratom continue to consume the attention of litigators nationwide, the unregulated herbal substance is also posing a risk to lawyers who are consuming it, according to legal advocacy groups. With substance abuse known but largely underreported in the legal profession, lawyer-assistance program administrators are urging attorneys and judges to get educated about Kratom, its potential to be addictive and deadly, and resources available to those hooked on the alkaloid.

California

June 02, 2023, 5:00 AM

