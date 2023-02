News From Law.com

The Thirteenth District Court of Appeals ruled a South Texas district court judge erred in assigning an attorney to be an umpire in a dispute between a homeowner and an insurer over property damages. The respondent, County Court at Law No. 7 Judge Sergio Valdez in Hidalgo County, did not follow the conditions of the appraisal provision in the insurance policy of Bernardo Vela, the homeowner, the appeals court said.

February 17, 2023, 2:40 PM