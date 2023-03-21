Lawyers Aae Watching as Court Grapples With Legal Malpractic...

News From Law.com

Presented with a lawsuit where an attorney did not request damages for a client on a default judgment, the Texas Supreme Court grappled with the issue of whether the state's anti-SLAPP law can apply to legal malpractice claims. During oral argument, the justices debated primarily with the counsel for the attorney and law firm being sued in a case where the plaintiff alleges it lost more than $1 million because their attorney was negligent by failing to include a plea for damages with the declaratory relief judgment. The Twelfth District Court of Appeals ruled in favor of defendants Winstead PC and James Ruiz, and the plaintiff USA Lending Group Inc. appealed.

