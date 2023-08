News From Law.com

Two plaintiffs in a defamation suit stand to lose over $1.3 million to a pro se defendant after a federal judge gutted a verdict in their favor by nearly 95%. In a Friday order, U.S. District Judge John Gallagher of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania directed plaintiffs James and Patricia Amor to choose between accepting $71,500 of what had initially been a $1.4 million award, or going to trial again.

Pennsylvania

August 21, 2023, 9:00 AM

