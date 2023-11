News From Law.com

After 17 years in various legal roles at the Federal National Mortgage Association, better known as Fannie Mae, Danielle McCoy has become its general counsel. McCoy's appointment follows a retirement-driven shakeup at home-mortgage-financing giant that included current general counsel Terry Theologides' move to chief administrative officer.

