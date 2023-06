News From Law.com

The lawyer facing sanctions for submitting fake case citations generated by ChatGPT to the court told a U.S. judge during a hearing he was "embarrassed and humiliated" by the mistake. Schwartz's comment followed a tense nearly two-hour hearing during which Steven Schwartz and associate Peter LoDoca were aggressively questioned them about their actions before and after the document containing the fake captions was submitted to the docket.

June 08, 2023, 4:59 PM

