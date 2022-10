News From Law.com

The New Jersey Supreme Court has imposed a four-year suspension on an attorney who was convicted of giving a judge a forged certificate of completion from a substance abuse treatment program. Andrew R. Hurda, who listed an office address in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, submitted the phony certificate to a judge in the Court of Common Pleas of Northampton County, Pennsylvania when he was on trial for driving with a suspended license.

October 13, 2022, 3:13 PM