A New Jersey litigator claims he was the victim of a "scam" by a California lawyer who promised to help him with tax problems, but allegedly took no action. Jordan Brewster paid $29,000 to the operator of GetATaxLawyer.com but the company allegedly never carried out its promise to resolve his tax debt through negotiation, according to the suit he filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

November 08, 2023, 4:21 PM

