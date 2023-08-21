Lawyer Stepping Aside Who Helped Shape Charter Communication...

News From Law.com

Longtime Charter Communications executive David Ellen, who helped guide the cable operator's restructuring after its $79 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable, will be stepping down in December and transitioning to an advisory role, the company announced Monday. Ellen, 58, who serves as senior executive vice president, joined the company in 2016 from Cablevision, where he was general counsel, following that cable provider's $17.7 billion sale.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 21, 2023, 4:34 PM

