Lawyer Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Tax Fraud | Law.co...

Michael L. Meyer, a Florida resident licensed to practice law in Indiana and Kentucky, has been sentenced to eight years in prison in a multimillion-dollar fraud and tax evasion scheme, following charges by the U.S. Department of Justice. "Meyer earned more than $10 million from selling the Ultimate Tax Plan," the Justice Department said Thursday. "He used that income to purchase a multi-million-dollar estate and a luxury vehicle collection that included Lamborghinis, Rolls Royces, Mercedes Benzes, a Bentley and a Ferrari."

Government

April 11, 2024, 4:21 PM

