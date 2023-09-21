Lawyer Secures Acquittal for Man Facing Life in Prison for C...

News From Law.com

A Georgia attorney paired with a defendant through a legal services website has secured an acquittal for her client, who was facing life in prison if convicted of three felonies regarding allegations he molested his stepdaughter. On Friday, concluding a four-day trial before Judge Ronald Thompson, a Bulloch County Superior Court jury acquitted Terrence Webster on all three counts related to claims that he touched his 10-year-old stepdaughter's vagina without her permission.

Georgia

September 21, 2023, 6:33 PM

nature of claim: /