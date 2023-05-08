Lawyer Sanctioned Over Discovery Orders and for Not Attendin...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Newark, New Jersey, imposed a $7,020 sanction on an attorney and the lawyer's former clients in a wage-and-hour suit for failure to provide discovery. Elmwood Park, New Jersey, attorney Christopher Karounos and the operators of a Morristown, New Jersey, restaurant called Fig and Lily Garden must each pay half of the sanction for noncompliance with discovery orders and for repeated failures to attend court conferences, U.S. Magistrate Judge Andre Espinosa said.

