Lawyer Salary Dispute: High Court Grants Scant Relief Over A...

The Texas Supreme Court had no sympathy for a county attorney who name-dropped the state as plaintiff in what amounted to a personal dispute with the Kinney County Commissioners Court over his salary. But Kinney County Attorney Todd Durden did manage to get a reversal on the sanctions that a trial judge slapped him with for bringing the lawsuit. The Supreme Court found that the Fourth District Court of Appeals erred when it denied Durden's request to amend his notice of appeal on the sanctions issue.

Government

January 06, 2023, 10:26 AM