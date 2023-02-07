Lawyer Productivity More Stable in Phila. Due to Less Relian...

News From Law.com

Law firms on average hit a 15-year low for lawyer productivity last year. But Philadelphia's Am Law 200 firms saw a steadier ratio of billable hours per lawyer, suggesting locally rooted law firms are less susceptible to overcapacity-caused mass layoffs than counterparts in New York. While the industry at large sustained a 6.1% average decrease in lawyer productivity, dragged down by heavily-lawyered markets like New York that saw a 9% dip, Philadelphia fared relatively well with only a 4.4% mean decline in productivity, according to year-end survey data released by the Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group.

Legal Services

February 07, 2023, 6:10 PM