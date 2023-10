News From Law.com

A former law firm partner pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal district court in West Palm Beach to possessing child pornography. It is a sharp fall for Michael Thomas Dolce, 54, who was a trial lawyer at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll in Florida, and who convinced jurors to return many multimillion-dollar verdicts and who obtained numerous settlements for survivors of sexual crimes, including child and adult victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse.

Florida

October 04, 2023, 3:38 PM

nature of claim: /