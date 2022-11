News From Law.com

Scott Norris Johnson, a Carmichael attorney who has filed thousands of disability-access lawsuits across California, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Sacramento federal court to submitting a false tax return. According to a plea agreement filed in the U.S. District Court for California's Eastern District, Johnson reported total income in 2012 of $36,369 when bank deposits showed he received lawsuit settlement payments of more than $1.3 million.

California

November 29, 2022, 5:46 PM