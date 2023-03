News From Law.com

A jury's decision that a Louisiana State University fraternity pledge's family is entitled to $6.1 million for his hazing-related alcohol death in 2017 sends a powerful message, the family's attorney said Monday. Max Gruver, from the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, had been at LSU for only a month when he died of alcohol poisoning and aspiration after a hazing ritual at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house in 2017.

Georgia

March 14, 2023, 2:31 PM