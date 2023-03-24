Lawyer Not Admitted in New Jersey Held Not Liable for Legal ...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey appeals court upheld dismissal of a civil suit claiming that a New York attorney and his firm are liable for conduct that constituted the unauthorized practice of law. P. Gregory Hess of Davidson, Dawson & Clark was not admitted in New Jersey when he visited to help an elderly woman execute her will from her hospital bed. But a suit was properly dismissed because the plaintiff failed to present expert testimony on proximate cause, the court said.

Legal Services

March 24, 2023, 1:21 PM

