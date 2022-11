News From Law.com

A Connecticut judge Thursday awarded the plaintiffs in the Alex Jones defamation case punitive damages of nearly $322 million for attorneys fees, nearly $1.5 million in court costs and a further $150 million in punitive damages under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. It's the latest result against Jones, a Texas-based radio and internet talk show host who falsely called the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School a government hoax.

Connecticut

November 10, 2022, 3:22 PM