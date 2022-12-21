News From Law.com

Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal found a trial court erred in dismissing a case without affording the plaintiff—a business—a continuance to obtain new counsel. And that's important, because under Florida law a corporation cannot represent itself, like a person can. In January 2022, Broward Circuit Judge Carlos A. Rodriguez dismissed a case before him with prejudice, after the plaintiff fired its counsel just before a case management hearing, leaving the plaintiff with no representation as the hearing proceeding anyway.

December 21, 2022, 3:10 PM