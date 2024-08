News From Law.com

Jerry Hernandez, a well-known personal injury lawyer in Bexar County was found murdered in his home in what appears to be a murder-suicide, according to law enforcement reports. The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified the victims early Friday as Hernandez, 61, and his wife, Sonia Patricia Hernandez, 52. The bodies were found in their Shavano Park home Wednesday, according to a San Antonio Express-News online report.

August 23, 2024, 2:08 PM