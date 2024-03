News From Law.com

A former professional football player is on the hook for a $400,000 arbitration award in a wrongful death suit because his request to vacate the award was filed one day late, a New Jersey appeals court has ruled. Litigants who are unhappy with the outcome of a mandatory arbitration proceeding have 30 days to reject the award and seek a trial de novo, but Jenkins' lawyer and a trial judge disagreed about when the count towards the 30-day deadline began.

New Jersey

March 06, 2024, 2:08 PM

nature of claim: /