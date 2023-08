News From Law.com

When it comes to handing down the reins to the next generation, law firm leaders aren't the best at giving up control, despite the process being crucial to the longevity of the firm. In two recent cases of succession planning woes, Philadelphia's Dolchin, Slotkin & Todd and New York's Ganfer Shore Leeds & Zauderer both ended up dissolving in the wake of a founder's retirement, having no heirs apparent to take over the business.

August 02, 2023, 2:48 PM

