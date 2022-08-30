Lawyer Matthew Kita Has Strong Words for Ken Paxton | Law.co...

News From Law.com

Counsel for a pediatric physician performing gender dysphoria treatments for minors has accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of being a "disgraced" man who engaged in "a political stunt in an election year" by intervening in a lawsuit between private parties. Earlier this summer, Dallas County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge Melissa Bellan struck the state's attempt to interject itself in a trio of cases involving Dr. Ximena Lopez, doctors at Children's Medical Center of Dallas and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Health Care

August 30, 2022, 1:39 PM