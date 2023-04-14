Lawyer: Man Died in Filthy Jail Cell, Criminal Probe Needed ...

News From Law.com

A man being held in the psychiatric wing of a Georgia jail died in a filthy cell with a severe bedbug infestation after jail staff did nothing to address his deteriorating health, his family's lawyer said Thursday. The lawyer is requesting a criminal investigation. Lashawn Thompson was arrested June 12 on a misdemeanor charge and was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, lawyer Michael Harper said during a news conference Thursday that was streamed online.

