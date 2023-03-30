Lawyer-Lobbyist Receipts Continue to Surge Even as Overall S...

News From Law.com

The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) reported that overall lobbying expenditures in 2022 decreased 0.9%, to $95.1 million from nearly $96 million in 2021.Even considering the decrease in spending, 2022 was the fourth-highest lobbying spending total ever in New Jersey. As for lawyer-lobbyist firms—the Law Journal defines them as law firms that do lobbying work, either directly or through a government affairs subsidiary, as well as lobbying firms headed by lawyers—there were three that fell in the top 10 firms by receipts.

March 30, 2023, 10:56 AM

