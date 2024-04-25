Lawyer Faces Emergency Suspension by Florida Supreme Court |...

News From Law.com

A Florida man, who garnered national headlines when he allegedly refused to complete a sobriety test and told law enforcement, "F*** you, I'm a lawyer," is now facing a ruling on an emergency suspension by the state Supreme Court on a new matter. James Alfred Stanley Jr., 65, a partner at Meyers and Stanley, is accused of violating the Rules Regulating the Florida Bar related to the misappropriation of up to $108,000 from a trust account from June to January that he should have been holding for two clients, according to the petition for emergency suspension the bar filed.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 25, 2024, 2:57 PM

nature of claim: /