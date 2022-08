News From Law.com

Georgia has 159 counties, but its lawyers live in very few. Instead, jurists have disproportionately flooded Metro Atlanta and its surrounding counties. The urban migration has contributed to a growing number of legal deserts in rural counties characterized by the presence of few, if any, licensed jurists. The lawyer drought has increased access-to-justice challenges for many rural litigants left without local legal representation.

Georgia

August 29, 2022, 2:02 PM