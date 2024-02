News From Law.com

Harris County 127th District Judge R.K. Sandill is running for reelection in the Democratic primary against Denise Brown, an experienced solo practitioner in civil law. Sandill has presided over the 127th since 2008. Since 2016 has run her own general civil practice, The Law Offices of Denise Adkison-Brown.

February 22, 2024, 9:17 AM

