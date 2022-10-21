Lawyer Claims Kumbia Kings Band Leader Cut Him Out of Attorn...

News From Law.com

The founding member and leader of the Kumbia Kings prevailed on appeal in a dispute with an attorney who claimed he conspired to cut the lawyer out of his alleged share of a settlement. Houston-based firm Law Offices of David Showalter sued A.B. Quintanilla III, brother of the deceased Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla. It alleged A.B. Quintanilla and his father allegedly conspired to interfere in the law firm's fee agreement in connection with a dispute over band profits owed to three other band members.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 21, 2022, 4:16 PM